Hinduja Tech appoints Faiz Ahmad CEO from November 1 2026

Chairman Dheeraj G. Hinduja says he is confident Ahmad will steer the company into its next growth phase, thanks to his experience and strong connection to the company's values.

In his own words, Ahmad is looking forward to the company has a strong foundation, talented teams, trusted customer relationships and significant opportunities ahead. with his team.

With recent global expansion and big acquisitions under Prabhas, Hinduja Tech is set up for an interesting new chapter under Ahmad's leadership.