Hinduja Tech appoints Faiz Ahmad CEO from November 1 2026
Hinduja Tech, the mobility engineering arm of Ashok Leyland, appointed Faiz Ahmad as its new CEO effective November 1, 2026.
He will succeed Kumar Prabhas, who is retiring on October 31, with Ahmad taking over on November 1, 2026.
Ahmad currently serves as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Vehicle Engineering & Development at Hinduja Tech.
Hinduja Tech chairman backs Faiz Ahmad
Chairman Dheeraj G. Hinduja says he is confident Ahmad will steer the company into its next growth phase, thanks to his experience and strong connection to the company's values.
In his own words, Ahmad is looking forward to the company has a strong foundation, talented teams, trusted customer relationships and significant opportunities ahead. with his team.
With recent global expansion and big acquisitions under Prabhas, Hinduja Tech is set up for an interesting new chapter under Ahmad's leadership.