Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings files $1 billion IPO aiming $10B valuation
Business
Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings, the company behind bottling your favorite drinks like Coke and Sprite in India, is planning a massive $1 billion IPO.
It is filing the paperwork this week and is aiming for a $10 billion valuation.
Big names like Axis Capital and IIFL Capital Services are leading the charge, with Rothschild & Co advising on the deal.
Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings operates 14 plants
Coca-Cola's Indian bottler has been growing fast. Since 1997, it has opened 14 plants across 10 states and now reaches over 1.7 million customers through more than 2,000 distributors.
The company employs about 5,000 people and handles popular brands including Thums Up and Fanta.
If you're curious about investing, keep an eye out; the actual IPO listing is expected in 2027.