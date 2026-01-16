Hindustan Copper goes underground with new mining push in Jharkhand
Business
Hindustan Copper just launched underground mining at its Kendadih Copper Mine in Jharkhand's Ghatshila region, starting January 16, 2026.
This big step follows a strong stock rally last month—its best week since early 2021—and marks a fresh phase in the company's growth plans.
Teaming up for India's copper future
Back in December, Hindustan Copper teamed up with NTPC Mining to explore and develop copper and other key minerals together.
As the only company in India that handles every step of copper production, Hindustan Copper is gearing up to meet growing demand from electric vehicles, power, and infrastructure—even as its share price dipped slightly on launch day.