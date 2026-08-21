Hindustan Copper rises 3.6% as global copper prices climb

Even with Friday's gains, LME copper prices dipped 0.3% for the week due to higher supply and bigger inventories.

On the bright side, Hindustan Copper broke past its ₹550 resistance with strong trading volumes and a bullish technical outlook:

one analyst, Virat Jagad, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio, is recommending a Buy in the ₹572 to ₹575 range with a target of ₹655.

The stock is still down from its 52-week high but has delivered an impressive 321% return over three years, keeping investor optimism alive.