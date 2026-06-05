Hindustan Copper shares jump 120% as copper demand surges

Electrification seen driving India copper demand

While AI and data centers need a lot of copper, experts say electrification (think more EVs and renewable energy) is what is really driving demand.

India expects its copper needs to grow six times by 2047. To keep up, Hindustan Copper plans to increase ore production from 3.7 mtpa to 12.2 mtpa by FY30; Pondy Oxides has doubled recycling capacity; and Gravita India is expanding into premium markets.

Even though stock prices are high, analysts feel there is still plenty of room for growth as India builds out its tech and infrastructure.