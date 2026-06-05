Hindustan Copper shares jump 120% as copper demand surges
Global AI infrastructure spending and India's tech investments are sending copper demand through the roof.
Since copper is essential for everything from data centers to electric vehicles, companies meeting this demand are catching investors' eyes: Hindustan Copper shares jumped 120% in a year, with Pondy Oxides and Jain Resource Recycling also seeing major gains.
The catch? Indian mines only supply about 5% of what is needed, so most copper has to be sourced elsewhere.
Electrification seen driving India copper demand
While AI and data centers need a lot of copper, experts say electrification (think more EVs and renewable energy) is what is really driving demand.
India expects its copper needs to grow six times by 2047. To keep up, Hindustan Copper plans to increase ore production from 3.7 mtpa to 12.2 mtpa by FY30; Pondy Oxides has doubled recycling capacity; and Gravita India is expanding into premium markets.
Even though stock prices are high, analysts feel there is still plenty of room for growth as India builds out its tech and infrastructure.