Hindustan Copper's stock soars 8% on mine lease news

Hindustan Copper also signed a deal with Oil India to explore and develop important minerals together—supporting India's push for self-reliance in critical resources. Add to that some strong financials: net profit rose 18% to ₹134 crore and revenue hit ₹516 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter.

Profit margins improve, boosting investor sentiment

The company's profit margins improved, and its stock is now trading above all key moving averages—basically, investors are feeling confident about where things are headed.

All these moves signal momentum that investors might want to keep an eye on.