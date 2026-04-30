Hindustan Laboratories receives SEBI observations on proposed IPO share plans

Hindustan Laboratories eyes NSE BSE listing

Hindustan Laboratories makes generic medicines for government institutions, with its products reaching 27 states and union territories.

With this IPO, they're aiming to get listed on both the NSE and the BSE.

Choice Capital Advisors is handling the process as lead manager, while MUFG Intime India is taking care of the paperwork, marking a key step in the company's journey to expand its presence in India's pharma scene.