Hindustan Shipyard earns Mini Ratna status after 40 years

'Magic of Five' plan drives HSL's comeback

In the 2024-25 financial year, HSL hit ₹1,586 crore in income and ₹166 crore profit—a 36% jump from last year.

Their comeback is thanks to the "Magic of Five" plan: round-the-clock shifts, digital upgrades with SAP S4/HANA ERP, AI-powered manufacturing, and a new "Mega Block" shipbuilding method.

Even though COVID-19 briefly pushed them back into losses in 2020-21, they've managed profits eight out of the past nine years.