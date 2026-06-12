Hindustan Unilever and rivals hike FMCG prices 4% to 11%
If you've noticed your favorite soaps, toothpaste, or cooking oil getting pricier, you're not imagining things.
Big FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) companies like Hindustan Unilever, Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, and Marico have raised prices by 4% to 11% since a fuel price jump in May 2026.
The extra cost of transporting goods and rising raw material prices (made worse by the West Asia conflict) are behind these hikes.
New store prices expected by July
Dove and Pears soaps now cost about 4% to 5% more, while Rin and Wheel detergents are up by as much as 11%.
Colgate toothpaste has also seen a 4% to 9% bump, especially for premium options.
Saffola oils from Marico are up by 6% to 11%, and Dabur has tweaked prices on its Red and Meswak oral care lines.
On top of that, some brands are planning to shrink pack sizes to manage costs.
Expect to see the new prices in stores by month-end or in July.