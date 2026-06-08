Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, Britannia raise prices or shrink ₹10-₹20 packs
Indian companies are feeling the squeeze as oil, freight, and insurance prices shoot up thanks to global trade disruptions.
With the rupee losing value and inflation on the rise, brands like Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, and Britannia are either bumping up prices or shrinking their ₹10 to ₹20 packs to keep profits steady.
Firms reroute shipments, reshore production
Carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have raised prices too, while airlines like IndiGo and Air India are charging more for tickets and cutting international flights because of expensive fuel.
To cope, companies are rerouting shipments or moving production back home.
As everyday essentials get pricier, many people are cutting back on spending, and experts warn that if inflation sticks around, we might see even bigger price jumps soon.