Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, Britannia raise prices or shrink ₹10-₹20 packs

Firms reroute shipments, reshore production

Carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have raised prices too, while airlines like IndiGo and Air India are charging more for tickets and cutting international flights because of expensive fuel.

To cope, companies are rerouting shipments or moving production back home.

As everyday essentials get pricier, many people are cutting back on spending, and experts warn that if inflation sticks around, we might see even bigger price jumps soon.