Hindustan Unilever hikes detergents and dishwashing prices as costs climb

Hindustan Unilever's CFO, Niranjan Gupta, shared that "calibrated price increases" are coming as input costs surge.

These hikes will likely hit during India's busy festival season (August to November), when people tend to shop more.

Other companies like Havells have already bumped up prices by as much as 8%, while Tata Consumer's salt is pricier by about 7%.

With inflation staying above the RBI's target and worries about food prices if monsoon rains fall short, companies are watching their bottom lines closely.