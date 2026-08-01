Hindustan Unilever hikes detergents and dishwashing prices as costs climb
Get ready to pay a bit more for everyday items: Big brands like Hindustan Unilever are hiking prices on detergents and dishwashing bars.
This marks the second straight quarter of price increases, mainly because global commodity and energy costs keep climbing due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
Hindustan Unilever CFO signals price hikes
Hindustan Unilever's CFO, Niranjan Gupta, shared that "calibrated price increases" are coming as input costs surge.
These hikes will likely hit during India's busy festival season (August to November), when people tend to shop more.
Other companies like Havells have already bumped up prices by as much as 8%, while Tata Consumer's salt is pricier by about 7%.
With inflation staying above the RBI's target and worries about food prices if monsoon rains fall short, companies are watching their bottom lines closely.