Hindustan Unilever posts 18% quarterly profit rise despite rising costs
Business
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) just reported an 18% rise in quarterly profits, even with all the Middle East turmoil and rising costs.
To stay ahead, HUL has been smart about cutting expenses and tweaking prices.
CEO Priya Nair shared that the company is carefully balancing price hikes and savings to handle these short-term bumps.
HUL reports ₹29.3bn profit, ₹155.99bn revenue
For the quarter ending March 31, 2026, HUL's profit hit ₹29.3 billion, helped by tax cuts and a steady recovery in demand.
Revenue climbed 7% to ₹155.99 billion, with home care business revenue seeing a solid 9% boost.
Oddly enough, shares dropped nearly 3% despite these gains.
Looking forward, HUL is sticking to its midterm goals and betting on premium products, like Horlicks, to fuel growth in fiscal 2027.