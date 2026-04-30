Hindustan Unilever posts 18% quarterly profit rise despite rising costs

HUL reports ₹29.3bn profit, ₹155.99bn revenue

For the quarter ending March 31, 2026, HUL's profit hit ₹29.3 billion, helped by tax cuts and a steady recovery in demand.

Revenue climbed 7% to ₹155.99 billion, with home care business revenue seeing a solid 9% boost.

Oddly enough, shares dropped nearly 3% despite these gains.

Looking forward, HUL is sticking to its midterm goals and betting on premium products, like Horlicks, to fuel growth in fiscal 2027.