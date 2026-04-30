Hindustan Unilever posts strong Q4 as shares slip over 3%
Business
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) just posted a strong fourth quarter for fiscal 2026, with net profit jumping 21.4% to ₹2,992 crore and revenue up 7.6% at ₹16,351 crore.
Even with these solid numbers, HUL's share price slipped over 3% after the results, likely more about market mood than the company itself.
HUL Home Care leads growth
Home Care led the way with a 9% revenue boost, thanks to big gains in Fabric Wash.
Beauty and Wellbeing was up 8%, mainly from Hair Care products.
Personal Care and Foods both grew by 5%.
CEO Priya Nair credited "an improved demand environment and actions taken to accelerate growth" for these results.
Plus, HUL's board has proposed a final dividend of ₹22 per share—bringing total payouts this year to ₹9,633 crore.