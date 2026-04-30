Hindustan Unilever posts strong Q4 as shares slip over 3%

HUL Home Care leads growth

Home Care led the way with a 9% revenue boost, thanks to big gains in Fabric Wash.

Beauty and Wellbeing was up 8%, mainly from Hair Care products.

Personal Care and Foods both grew by 5%.

CEO Priya Nair credited "an improved demand environment and actions taken to accelerate growth" for these results.

Plus, HUL's board has proposed a final dividend of ₹22 per share—bringing total payouts this year to ₹9,633 crore.