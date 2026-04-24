Hindustan Zinc declares ₹11 per share interim dividend totaling ₹4,648cr

Hindustan Zinc net profit up 67%

The company's net profit shot up 67% year-over-year to ₹5,033 crore, outpacing analyst predictions. Revenue jumped 49% to ₹13,544 crore and EBITDA grew by 60%.

Even with these big wins on paper, Hindustan Zinc's stock actually dipped 2.8% on April 24 and is down nearly 6% so far this year.

Vedanta still holds the majority stake.