Hindustan Zinc Ltd shares rise 5% as silver drives earnings Business May 13, 2026

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. saw its shares climb 5% on Wednesday, fueled by rising global silver prices.

The company's earnings are now more silver-driven than before: silver made up one-half of its EBIT in March 2026, way up from the usual 29%.

The stock has been on a roll lately, closing higher in the most recent sessions.