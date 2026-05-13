Hindustan Zinc Ltd shares rise 5% as silver drives earnings
Hindustan Zinc Ltd. saw its shares climb 5% on Wednesday, fueled by rising global silver prices.
The company's earnings are now more silver-driven than before: silver made up one-half of its EBIT in March 2026, way up from the usual 29%.
The stock has been on a roll lately, closing higher in the most recent sessions.
Hindustan Zinc targets 680MT silver FY27
Hindustan Zinc is aiming to sell 680 metric tons of silver in financial year 2027, up from 627 metric tons in financial year 2026, keeping its spot as India's only listed pure-play silver company.
Shares traded at ₹673.5, marking a strong comeback with a 20% gain over the past month.
Brokerages are taking notice: IIFL bumped its rating to "buy" and set a new price target at ₹722, while Nuvama also upgraded to "buy," raising its target to ₹700.