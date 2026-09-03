Hindustan Zinc Ltd. wins lease for Gundlupet rare earth block

HZL isn't just sticking to zinc: it's branching out into other critical minerals like copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and potash.

Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar says the goal is to stay ahead by exploring what powers tomorrow's tech.

The company last year bagged a potash block in Rajasthan and also received a letter of intent from the Government of Uttar Pradesh for a Rare Earth Elements block, strengthening its position as a major player both in India and globally.