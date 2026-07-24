Hindustan Zinc posts ₹5,469 cr quarter profit, revenue up 72%
Business
Hindustan Zinc just posted a standout quarter, with profits hitting ₹5,469 crore, more than double last year's numbers.
The boost came from smarter pricing and lower production costs, while overall revenue climbed 72% to ₹13,033 crore.
Hindustan Zinc appoints Amarendu Prakash CEO
Zinc sales were the main star, rising 48% to ₹7,304 crore. Lead and silver also helped out, growing by 25% and an impressive 169%, respectively.
On top of that, the company cut production costs by 16%, and there are new faces at the top: Amarendu Prakash has been appointed CEO effective August 1, and Amit Gupta is CFO.