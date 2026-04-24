Hindustan Zinc profit jumps 67% to ₹5,033cr amid margin concerns Business Apr 24, 2026

Hindustan Zinc just posted a huge 67% jump in profit for the March quarter, hitting ₹5,033 crore, way above what analysts expected.

Revenue also shot up by 49% to ₹13,544 crore.

But even with these strong numbers, the company's shares actually dropped over 2%, as investors worried about slimmer-than-hoped margins.