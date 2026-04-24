Hindustan Zinc profit jumps 67% to ₹5,033cr amid margin concerns
Business
Hindustan Zinc just posted a huge 67% jump in profit for the March quarter, hitting ₹5,033 crore, way above what analysts expected.
Revenue also shot up by 49% to ₹13,544 crore.
But even with these strong numbers, the company's shares actually dropped over 2%, as investors worried about slimmer-than-hoped margins.
EBITDA rises 60% to ₹7,706cr
EBITDA rose by 60% to ₹7,706 crore and margins improved a bit to 56.9%, though still below targets.
The company announced an interim dividend of ₹11 per share (record date: April 30).
Despite the financial boost, Hindustan Zinc's stock has risen 17% in the last one month.