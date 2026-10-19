Hindustan Zinc Q2 profit more than doubles to ₹6,412 cr
Business
Hindustan Zinc just posted a huge win for Q2, with profits more than doubling to ₹6,412 crore compared to last year.
The company credits this boost to higher production and better prices for its metals.
Hindustan Zinc posts ₹14,582 cr revenue
Revenue shot up to ₹14,582 crore, thanks to record mined metal output and a 7% rise in refined metal production.
Silver production also jumped 20%, helping EBITDA nearly double to ₹9,285 crore.
CEO Amarendu Prakash highlighted their focus on growth and innovation, while the company kept its finances strong with healthy cash reserves and manageable debt.