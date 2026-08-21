Hindustan Zinc stock jumps 7% to ₹595.30 amid silver rally
Business
Hindustan Zinc's stock shot up 7% in the past two days, rising to a day's high of ₹595.30 on Friday.
The boost came after a sharp rise in silver prices, up by ₹13,000 per kilogram, thanks to a weaker US dollar and some moves by the US Treasury to manage bond yields.
Hindustan Zinc posts 145% profit rise
Hindustan Zinc is one of the world's top silver producers, so its stock often rides silver price waves.
On top of that, the company posted a massive 145% jump in net profit in Q1 FY27 (April-June 2026) and improved its financial health with higher revenue and a lower debt-to-equity ratio.
With low production costs and a long mine life ahead, it has a long mine life ahead.