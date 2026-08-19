Hindustan Zinc targets 70% renewables by FY2028 after 22% (current as of August 2026)

Hindustan Zinc (HZL), part of the Vedanta Group, is stepping up its clean energy game.

As of August 2026, renewables account for 22% of HZL's total power; this is up from approximately 18% in FY2025-26, and the company generated 892 million units of green power in FY2025-26 (FY'26).

The big goal? By fiscal 2028, HZL wants approximately 70% of its power to come from renewable sources.