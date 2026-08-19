Hindustan Zinc targets 70% renewables by FY2028 after 22% (current as of August 2026)
Hindustan Zinc (HZL), part of the Vedanta Group, is stepping up its clean energy game.
As of August 2026, renewables account for 22% of HZL's total power; this is up from approximately 18% in FY2025-26, and the company generated 892 million units of green power in FY2025-26 (FY'26).
The big goal? By fiscal 2028, HZL wants approximately 70% of its power to come from renewable sources.
Hindustan Zinc raises Serentica Renewables 530MW
To get there, HZL has boosted its deal with Serentica Renewables to supply more green energy (now at 530 megawatts).
They're also connecting better to national power grids and rolling out projects like floating solar panels on ponds and smarter waste heat recovery.
CEO Amarendu Prakash says this shift is all about building a sustainable business and doing their bit for climate goals.