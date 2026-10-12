HireQuotient's EasySource enters Paylocity and BambooHR ecosystems to streamline recruiting
AI hiring startups are teaming up with big payroll and HR software companies to make recruiting easier for businesses.
Its AI-native recruitment platform, EasySource, has entered Paylocity's partner ecosystem and has also been listed as a Silver Tier partner on BambooHR so companies can access smart hiring tools right where they already manage their teams.
Paylocity and BambooHR boost EasySource adoption
By joining forces with Paylocity (which has more than 40,000 clients) and BambooHR (which has 30,000 clients), HireQuotient is getting its tech in front of way more businesses.
Within just a month, EasySource shot up the ranks to be featured in the top eight across almost all partner categories in Paylocity's partner ecosystem.
Companies like BLOX and Kapnick have already jumped on board. These partnerships show how plugging AI into familiar platforms can help tackle hiring challenges and shake up the crowded recruitment industry.