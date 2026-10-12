HireQuotient's EasySource enters Paylocity and BambooHR ecosystems to streamline recruiting

By joining forces with Paylocity (which has more than 40,000 clients) and BambooHR (which has 30,000 clients), HireQuotient is getting its tech in front of way more businesses.

Within just a month, EasySource shot up the ranks to be featured in the top eight across almost all partner categories in Paylocity's partner ecosystem.

Companies like BLOX and Kapnick have already jumped on board. These partnerships show how plugging AI into familiar platforms can help tackle hiring challenges and shake up the crowded recruitment industry.