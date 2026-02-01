Historic Steve Jobs-signed check auctioned for $2.4 million
Apple's very first check—signed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak back in 1976—just sold at auction for a jaw-dropping $2.4 million.
The check, made out to Howard Cantin for work on the original Apple-1 computer, was part of RR Auction's big Apple 50th Anniversary event.
The most important financial document in Apple history
This isn't just any piece of paper—it was penned over two weeks before Apple was formally incorporated, marking the real start of what would become tech history.
RR Auction's Bobby Livingston called it "the most important financial document in Apple history."
For perspective: it sold for nearly 5,000 times its original value and smashed all previous records for checks at public auctions.
Other rare Apple items were also part of the auction
The auction included other rare Apple items like an early prototype board and a vintage poster, which grabbed huge bids too.
It shows how much people still love—and value—the origins of iconic tech brands.