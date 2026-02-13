How to increase your UPI transaction limit

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionized digital transactions in India, but the daily transaction limit can sometimes be a hurdle. The standard cap is ₹1 lakh per day for most users, covering person-to-person transfers and merchant payments. However, this limit isn't just dictated by the app you use, it's influenced by NPCI rules, your bank's internal policies, and sometimes additional app-level controls.

Transaction categories Understanding the limits For regular peer-to-peer transfers, the daily limit is ₹1 lakh across most banks. However, certain transaction categories like IPO applications, tax payments, school/hospital fees and government payments can have higher limits of up to ₹2 lakh or even more. But it's important to note that these higher limits aren't automatically applied. Your bank has the final say on what your account can do.

Increasing limit How to increase your limit To increase your UPI limit, first check with your bank. Log into net banking or call customer support and ask about your current daily cap and its potential for an increase. If your KYC isn't fully updated, completing it may automatically unlock higher limits. Also, check if the payment falls into a higher-limit category like IPO mandates or certain education payments, this could also allow more than ₹1 lakh but only if enabled by your bank.

