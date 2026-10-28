Hitachi Rail's ₹1620 cr Chennai signaling contract supports driverless corridor
Chennai's new Poonamallee-Vadapalani metro corridor is designed to support fully driverless trains, powered by Hitachi Rail's advanced technology.
This 15-kilometer stretch, with 11 elevated stations, uses Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) technology.
The ₹1,620 crore Hitachi Rail contract for the 119km Phase II network is among the largest signaling contracts awarded for a metro system in India.
CBTC enables 90-second headways in Chennai
The CBTC system automatically manages train movement, including acceleration and braking, and calculates suitable operating speeds in real time, allowing trains to run at intervals of up to 90 seconds.
The new line even features a 3.7-kilometer double-decker section, connecting western suburbs to the city center faster.
Dr. Manoj Krishnappa, Managing Director and Head of Rail Control India at Hitachi Rail, shared that the corridor is more than a metro line and that it is a vital piece of sustainable transport infrastructure that will reduce travel times, support economic growth and encourage greener mobility across Chennai.