Hitachi Rail's ₹1620 cr Chennai signaling contract supports driverless corridor

The CBTC system automatically manages train movement, including acceleration and braking, and calculates suitable operating speeds in real time, allowing trains to run at intervals of up to 90 seconds.

The new line even features a 3.7-kilometer double-decker section, connecting western suburbs to the city center faster.

Dr. Manoj Krishnappa, Managing Director and Head of Rail Control India at Hitachi Rail, shared that the corridor is more than a metro line and that it is a vital piece of sustainable transport infrastructure that will reduce travel times, support economic growth and encourage greener mobility across Chennai.