Hitesh Oberoi says GCC hiring slows as AI boosts productivity
Global Capability Centers (GCCs) aren't hiring as much these days; companies are now putting more energy into using AI to boost productivity.
Info Edge CEO Hitesh Oberoi explained that tough economic conditions and fast-paced AI adoption have made the job market quieter.
Smaller GCCs are still bringing in new people, but bigger ones are all about making their current teams more efficient.
AI ML engineers sought ₹20-50L
Even with fewer overall openings, there's solid demand for folks skilled in AI and machine learning, especially for engineering roles with salaries between ₹20-50 lakh.
Senior positions are rare right now.
Across industries, hiring is careful because of economic uncertainty and worries about AI shaking things up.
Most employees are choosing to stay put, with job changes staying pretty low lately.