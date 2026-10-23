HKEX launches AI and semiconductor indexes for Hong Kong listings
Business
HKEX just rolled out two new indexes focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors.
The AI index tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed companies working across the full AI spectrum, from chip design to data centers, while the semiconductor index follows the 30 biggest players in manufacturing and hardware.
HKEX licenses index for China ETFs
This move is HKEX's way of helping investors zero in on fast-growing, innovative industries that are shaping the future.
By offering these targeted indexes (and even licensing one for ETFs in mainland China), HKEX hopes to give everyone a better shot at riding the tech wave.