HKEX may start at 9am and drop lunch break
Business
Hong Kong's stock exchange (HKEX) is thinking about extending its trading hours to better match global markets.
The plan? Start trading 30 minutes earlier at 9am and drop the traditional lunch break, something that's still kept at some major exchanges in Hong Kong, China, and Tokyo.
The idea was floated by Securities and Futures Commission CEO Julia Leung.
HKEX considers after hours trading
HKEX wants to keep up with international exchanges and align the bourse with major global markets. It is also considering an after-hours session to catch early US market activity.
While longer days aren't new (derivatives already trade until 3 a.m.), previous attempts sparked protests in 2012.
Since 2024, HKEX has even stayed open during extreme weather, showing it is serious about adapting.