Homegrown Discovr AI launches platform for creator ad campaigns

The team already works with more than 10,000 creators in areas like fintech and e-commerce for clients such as Adani Wilmar and Groww.

Now they're aiming to handle more than $25 million in creator advertising spend over the next 12 months.

Co-founders Rosanlal Behera and Achyuta Chand say their goal is to make creator ads more efficient and measurable with tech, and they plan to enter international markets, including the United States.