Hon Hai sales jump 52% in August on AI demand
Business
Hon Hai Precision (also known as Foxconn), NVIDIA Corp.'s server assembly partner, just reported a huge 52% sales increase in August 2026, reaching NT$921.8 billion ($29.1 billion).
This beats what analysts expected and follows July's strong numbers too.
The big driver? Skyrocketing demand for AI servers and new data centers around the world.
Hon Hai reliant on iPhone assembly
Even with this AI boom, Hon Hai still depends a lot on assembling iPhones for Apple, which isn't as profitable.
They build iPhones in China and India, but Apple is also working with other suppliers like Luxshare to spread out its bets.
Going forward, Hon Hai faces challenges like tough competition and possible overcapacity, but so far, their AI business is keeping them ahead.