Honasa Consumer, Mamaearth parent, shares hit ₹438 52-week high
Honasa Consumer, the company behind Mamaearth, just hit a 52-week high at ₹438 per share, up a huge 77% from its 52-week low.
The buzz is thanks to their strong FY26 financial results and some pretty ambitious goals they revealed at Investor Day 2026.
FY26 revenue ₹2,400cr profit ₹200cr
Honasa pulled in ₹2,400 crore revenue and ₹200 crore profit after tax in FY26.
They're aiming for ₹5,500 crore revenue by FY31 and want to boost their EBITDA margins from 10% to over 15%.
The plan includes expanding Mamaearth past ₹2,000 crore in revenue, growing The Derma Co., launching new brands, and moving into nutraceuticals, fragrances, and oral care.
Acquires 25% of Fang Oral Care
To reach these targets, Honasa wants to grow its offline presence from 1.2 lakh to over three lakh outlets.
They also picked up a 25% stake in Fang Oral Care, another step toward widening their market and driving future growth.