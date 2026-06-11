Honasa Consumer, Mamaearth parent, shares hit ₹438 52-week high

FY26 revenue ₹2,400cr profit ₹200cr

Honasa pulled in ₹2,400 crore revenue and ₹200 crore profit after tax in FY26.

They're aiming for ₹5,500 crore revenue by FY31 and want to boost their EBITDA margins from 10% to over 15%.

The plan includes expanding Mamaearth past ₹2,000 crore in revenue, growing The Derma Co., launching new brands, and moving into nutraceuticals, fragrances, and oral care.