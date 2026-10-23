Honasa Consumer names Vipul Maheshwari chief product and technology officer

This promotion fits with Honasa's big focus on using AI to streamline how it works and make decisions.

CEO Varun Alagh shared that it's about the company's intent to build leadership internally and invest in capabilities for its next growth phase.

Maheshwari, an IIT Delhi grad who's been at Honasa for six years, steps up as the company keeps growing, despite a recent dip in share price; Honasa has outperformed the market with over a 55% return over the past year.