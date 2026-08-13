Honasa Consumer posts Q1 FY27 operations revenue ₹756 cr
Business
Honasa Consumer, the company behind Mamaearth, just reported a 27% jump in revenue for Q1 FY27, hitting ₹756 crore from operations and ₹778 crore total with other income.
This is their highest quarterly profit so far, more than doubling to ₹90.45 crore compared to last year.
Honasa buys 58% Fluence Pharma stake
While expenses climbed due to higher material and employee costs, Honasa kept busy expanding its lineup,
Reginald Men (their men's grooming brand) doubled its annual revenue run rate to over ₹150 crore,
and in June they acquired a 58% stake in nutraceuticals company Fluence Pharma at an enterprise value of around ₹135 crore, aiming for even more growth ahead.