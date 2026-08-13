Honasa Consumer posts ₹90cr June quarter net, revenue up 27%
Business
Honasa Consumer Ltd. reported a ₹90 crore net profit for the June quarter. Its revenue jumped 27% year-on-year to ₹756 crore, thanks to strong demand across stores and online.
Chairman and CEO & Co-founder Varun Alagh credits both its main and newer brands for driving this growth.
Mamaearth crosses ₹1,000cr NSV ARR
Mamaearth saw solid double-digit growth, the derma company crossed ₹1,000 crore in NSV (net sales values) ARR, and younger brands like BTM Ventures grew more than 40%, expanding beyond South India.
Alagh says these wins show its "House of Brands" strategy is working, letting each brand shine while sharing resources.