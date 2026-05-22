Honasa Consumer shares hit ₹398 52-week high amid investor excitement
Honasa Consumer, the company behind Mamaearth, saw its shares jump over 6% on Friday, reaching a 52-week high of ₹398.
The stock has delivered nearly 35% returns this year, even as the broader Nifty 500 dropped by 5%.
Investors are clearly excited about Honasa's latest numbers and growth.
FY26 revenue up 20% EBITDA tripled
Trading was intense, with buy orders making up most of the action and total traded value crossing ₹975 crore early in the day.
Honasa's fourth-quarter revenue soared to ₹657 crore, while EBITDA more than doubled year-over-year.
For fiscal 2026 overall, revenue grew by 20% and EBITDA tripled, prompting brokerages to react positively, with JM Financial raising its target while CLSA maintained and Jefferies retained theirs.
Plus, Honasa announced its first-ever dividend of ₹3 per share (₹98 crore total), giving investors even more reason to celebrate.