Honasa Consumer shares hit ₹398 52-week high amid investor excitement

FY26 revenue up 20% EBITDA tripled

Trading was intense, with buy orders making up most of the action and total traded value crossing ₹975 crore early in the day.

Honasa's fourth-quarter revenue soared to ₹657 crore, while EBITDA more than doubled year-over-year.

For fiscal 2026 overall, revenue grew by 20% and EBITDA tripled, prompting brokerages to react positively, with JM Financial raising its target while CLSA maintained and Jefferies retained theirs.

Plus, Honasa announced its first-ever dividend of ₹3 per share (₹98 crore total), giving investors even more reason to celebrate.