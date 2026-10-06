Honasa forecasts consolidated Q2 FY27 NSV growth early thirties YoY
Business
Mamaearth's parent company, Honasa Consumer, is expecting consolidated NSV growth in the early thirties YoY for Q2 FY27, building on the momentum established in the first quarter.
This signals that both Mamaearth and Nykaa are gaining serious ground in the beauty and personal care world.
NSV defined, Mamaearth and Nykaa momentum
This boost is not just about bigger numbers: Net sales value (NSV) reflects the net sales value after accounting for returns, taxes, discounts, and cancelations.
With this momentum, Mamaearth and Nykaa look set to keep thriving.