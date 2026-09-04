Honasa targets ₹5,550cr revenue and 15% Ebitda margin by FY31
Honasa Consumer Ltd. the company behind Mamaearth, is aiming to double its revenue and hit ₹5,550 crore by FY31.
Founders Ghazal and Varun Alagh shared this big target in their annual report, also mentioning a 15% Ebitda margin goal.
If they pull it off, Honasa could become India's fastest-growing FMCG company to reach the ₹5,000 crore revenue mark.
Honasa FY26 revenue ₹475.53cr digital focus
Honasa saw strong growth in FY26 with ₹475.53 crore in income, up 15.37%.
Their game plan? Double down on bestsellers like face cleansers, shampoos, sunscreens, lipsticks, and baby care (which already make up most of their sales), while also exploring new product categories.
With e-commerce booming in India and brands like The Derma Co and Aqualogica under its wing, Honasa is betting big on digital growth and expanding its market share even further.