Honasa targets ₹5,550cr revenue and 15% Ebitda margin by FY31

Honasa Consumer Ltd. the company behind Mamaearth, is aiming to double its revenue and hit ₹5,550 crore by FY31.

Founders Ghazal and Varun Alagh shared this big target in their annual report, also mentioning a 15% Ebitda margin goal.

If they pull it off, Honasa could become India's fastest-growing FMCG company to reach the ₹5,000 crore revenue mark.