Honasa to buy 58% of Mumbai-based Fluence Pharma for ₹135cr Business Jun 23, 2026

Honasa Consumer Ltd. the company behind Mamaearth and The Derma Co. is set to grab a 58% stake in Fluence Pharma for ₹135 crore. The initial 58% stake is being acquired now, with the remaining 42% to be acquired over the next five to seven years.

Fluence Pharma, based in Mumbai, is known for science-backed hair and skin supplements. Most of their sales come from hair products recommended by over 3,000 dermatologists.

In FY25 (year ended March 31, 2025), they reported ₹37.21 crore in revenue.