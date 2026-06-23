Honasa to buy 58% of Mumbai-based Fluence Pharma for ₹135cr
Honasa Consumer Ltd. the company behind Mamaearth and The Derma Co. is set to grab a 58% stake in Fluence Pharma for ₹135 crore. The initial 58% stake is being acquired now, with the remaining 42% to be acquired over the next five to seven years.
Fluence Pharma, based in Mumbai, is known for science-backed hair and skin supplements. Most of their sales come from hair products recommended by over 3,000 dermatologists.
In FY25 (year ended March 31, 2025), they reported ₹37.21 crore in revenue.
Honasa forms Honasa Health for nutraceuticals
With this acquisition, Honasa wants to dive deeper into the growing world of nutraceuticals (think supplements for better hair and skin).
They're also launching a new company (Honasa Health Pvt. Ltd.) to focus on consumer nutraceuticals. It'll start with a small paid-up capital of ₹1 lakh, pending regulatory approval.