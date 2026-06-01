Honda Digital Innovation India, T-Hub pick 4 mobility startups
Business
Honda Digital Innovation India and T-Hub just revealed the selected startups of their first Innovation Challenge.
Xane AI, Attento Technologies, AppTestify, and SenSight Technologies stood out from more than 300 global applicants for the challenge's focus on intelligent mobility and vehicle technologies.
Startups get up to 10L funding
Each startup gets up to 10 lakh rupees in funding plus a spot in a 12-week sprint program.
They'll team up with Honda engineers and business professionals to turn their concepts into real products.
As T-Hub CEO Kavikrut put it, the startups will gain access to operational insights, testing environments, and deployment support to accelerate product development.