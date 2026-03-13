Honda forecasts over $4B loss after scrapping EV plans

Honda has canceled the development and launch of three electric vehicles (EVs) in North America. The decision comes as part of a restructuring plan amid rising EV-related costs. The affected models are the Honda 0 SUV, Honda 0 Saloon sedan, and Acura RSX. They were all set to be manufactured at Honda's Ohio-based EV Hub later this year.

Strategy shift US policy changes and competition from China Honda has had to rethink its EV strategy due to major policy changes in the US. These include relaxed fuel-efficiency standards and the end of federal EV subsidies. The company is also facing stiff competition from China. This is not an isolated case; other automakers like Hyundai and Ford have also recently scrapped their upcoming EV projects for similar reasons.

Market challenges Chinese EV makers are gaining ground rapidly Honda has also flagged its declining competitiveness in the face of fierce competition, especially from Chinese EV makers. These companies are rapidly emerging and leveraging their short product development cycles to gain market share. In fact, BYD's luxury brand Denza recently launched a new model with an impressive range of 1,036km on a single charge under China's CLTC testing standard.

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