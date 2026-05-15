Honda posts its first-ever annual loss as EV bets falter

Japanese car giant Honda has reported its first annual loss in nearly 70 years. The company's massive investments in the electric vehicle (EV) market have not paid off as expected. For the fiscal year ending March 2026, Honda posted a total operating loss of ¥414.3 billion ($2.63 billion). The company has now decided to scrap some of its EV production targets and source parts from China to cut costs.

Policy impact Losses attributed to changes in US policy Honda has also blamed changes in US policy for its losses. The company cited the removal of tax incentives for US consumers buying EVs and tariffs as major contributors to its financial woes. Consumers could previously get up to $7,500 in tax credits on new EV purchases. However, this was scrapped in September 2025 under President Donald Trump.

Strategic shift Honda suspends plans to go fully electric by 2040 Despite the financial setback, Honda remains committed to its profitable motorcycle business and financial services. The company has identified North America, Japan, and India as key markets for future growth. However, it has also suspended plans to manufacture EVs and batteries in Canada. CEO Toshihiro Mibe announced that Honda would no longer pursue its goal of making EVs account for a fifth of new car sales by 2030 or the target of going fully electric or fuel-cell by 2040.

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