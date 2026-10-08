Honeywell accelerates HTT-40 engine deliveries to HAL ahead of schedule
Honeywell is delivering engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) much faster than planned for the HTT-40 trainer aircraft, which the Indian Air Force relies on.
By the end of 2026, eight engines will be supplied (four are already in hand).
This move helps HAL bounce back from earlier supply chain issues and could give HAL more room to ramp up production after the earlier supply disruption.
Honeywell wins IndiGo and GMR deals
This all started with a more than $100-million agreement in 2022, but now Honeywell's running two years ahead of schedule.
Beyond military projects, Honeywell is also making moves in India's commercial aviation scene: IndiGo picked its systems for 810 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft, and GMR Aero Technic signed a licensing agreement to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services for seven Honeywell-made line-replaceable units used on LEAP engines powering Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
With Honeywell Aerospace becoming its own company this June, it looks like it's here to stay in India's skies.