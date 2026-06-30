Honeywell Aerospace debuts on Nasdaq, closes down 0.4% at $220.19

Jim Currier targets $6.5B adjusted earnings

CEO Jim Currier says going solo will help the company react faster to big clients like Boeing and Airbus.

Its goals? Hit $6.5 billion in adjusted earnings by 2030 and grow sales by up to 9% this year.

Instead of focusing on dividends or buybacks right now, it's putting cash into boosting production and fixing supply chain snags.

It's also eyeing new tech (think electric planes and smarter systems) through possible mergers and acquisitions, while keeping a close watch on clearer production schedules from aircraft makers to help smooth out industry challenges.