Honeywell Aerospace debuts on Nasdaq, closes down 0.4% at $220.19
Honeywell Aerospace just wrapped up its first day on the Nasdaq, closing down 0.4% at $220.19, even after an early jump of 7%.
Over eight million shares traded hands.
This move comes as Honeywell announced in 2025 that it would split into three focused companies, with the process expected to conclude this year, with aerospace getting its own spotlight.
Jim Currier targets $6.5B adjusted earnings
CEO Jim Currier says going solo will help the company react faster to big clients like Boeing and Airbus.
Its goals? Hit $6.5 billion in adjusted earnings by 2030 and grow sales by up to 9% this year.
Instead of focusing on dividends or buybacks right now, it's putting cash into boosting production and fixing supply chain snags.
It's also eyeing new tech (think electric planes and smarter systems) through possible mergers and acquisitions, while keeping a close watch on clearer production schedules from aircraft makers to help smooth out industry challenges.