Honeywell partners with Indian firms to boost aircraft maintenance globally
Business
Honeywell Aerospace is teaming up with Indian companies to handle aircraft maintenance and repairs, hoping to make flying smoother both in India and worldwide.
They recently joined forces with GMR for repairs of its components fitted on CFM LEAP engines used on the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, part of a bigger push to strengthen repair work through local partnerships.
Honeywell India develops 'Ensemble' monitoring system
Honeywell isn't just about planes: it's also growing its team in India, with nearly 3,000 engineers working on cool projects for both local and global needs.
One standout is "Ensemble," an engine-health monitoring system built right here that helps predict issues before they happen by checking engine data after every flight.