Honeywell Technologies and RPG Group seek AI talent for manufacturing
Big names like Honeywell Technologies and RPG Group are stepping up their search for AI and digital experts, hoping to make manufacturing smarter with advanced tech.
This isn't just an India thing: companies are tapping overseas talent, especially in the US UK and Europe.
Manufacturing AI skills pay ₹7-8 cr
AI is now key for things like predicting equipment issues and streamlining supply chains.
There's strong demand for leaders skilled in machine learning, generative AI, and data architecture, especially in industries like automotive, textiles, and pharma.
Compensation at larger groups can reach ₹7-8 crore annually, before retention or long-term incentives.
RPG Group has seen 20% growth in its digital talent base across the group over the last two years, showing just how seriously companies are taking this shift toward AI-powered efficiency.