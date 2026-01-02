Hong Kong stocks start 2026 on a high

Why does it matter?

After its best year since 2017, the Hang Seng is showing fresh energy—especially for Chinese tech stocks.

Optimism is running high thanks to buzz around artificial intelligence (AI), a new DeepSeek paper on affordable AI development, and the upcoming reopening of mainland markets.

Plus, Shanghai Biren Technology's debut more than doubled its stock price, while other big names like Hua Hong Semiconductor and Baidu also jumped.

Analysts think AI will be the big story for investors this year.