Hong Kong's Hang Seng hits bear market amid AI doubts
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index just hit bear market territory, dropping 20% since January.
Friday saw another 2.2% dip, with big names like NetEase and HSBC leading the slide.
The main culprit? Worries about whether AI will actually pay off, which triggered a broader selloff across Asian markets.
Hang Seng Tech falls 4.2%
Investors are uneasy about AI's real profits, especially with China's economy slowing down.
US chip export curbs and talk of tighter US monetary policy aren't helping either.
Tech stocks took a hard hit (Hang Seng Tech Index fell 4.2%, making it eight days in a row of losses), showing just how nervous everyone is right now.