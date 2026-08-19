Horizon Industrial Parks IPO 24% subscribed, retail 43% of quota
Business
Horizon Industrial Parks's IPO hasn't exactly set the market on fire. By Day two, only 24% of shares were subscribed.
Retail investors showed the most interest, grabbing 43% of their reserved chunk, while big institutional buyers and high-net-worth folks held back.
The IPO wraps up on August 19.
Price band ₹57-60, 54 anchors 1,167.8cr
Shares are priced between ₹57-60 each (minimum spend: ₹15,000 for one lot). In the gray market, there's just a tiny ₹1 premium, so don't expect huge listing gains.
Horizon already raised ₹1,167.8 crore from 54 anchor investors like Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Global.
Most of the money raised will go toward paying off debt; allotment is likely on August 20 and shares could list by August 24.