Horizon Industrial Parks receives SEBI observations for ₹2,600cr IPO
Horizon Industrial Parks, India's biggest name in industrial and logistics spaces, just got SEBI's observations for its proposed ₹2,600 crore IPO.
This is a big moment for the company as it gears up to hit the stock market.
With a massive network covering 60 million square feet across 10 cities (and 27 million square feet already up and running), Horizon is clearly making its mark.
Blackstone backed since 2020
Backed by Blackstone since 2020, Horizon has grown fast by building fulfillment centers and logistics solutions all over India.
The IPO will be managed by JM Financial, Axis Capital, IIFL Capital, SBI Capital Markets, and 360 ONE WAM.
The money raised will help pay off debt and fund new projects, setting the stage for even more growth in India's booming logistics sector.