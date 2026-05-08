Horizon Industrial Parks receives SEBI observations for ₹2,600cr IPO Business May 08, 2026

Horizon Industrial Parks, India's biggest name in industrial and logistics spaces, just got SEBI's observations for its proposed ₹2,600 crore IPO.

This is a big moment for the company as it gears up to hit the stock market.

With a massive network covering 60 million square feet across 10 cities (and 27 million square feet already up and running), Horizon is clearly making its mark.