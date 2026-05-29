Hotels across Asia-Pacific Middle East Africa losing direct booking revenue
Hotels across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are losing direct booking revenue because of some pretty avoidable issues.
A new report says many hotel websites do not appear on page 1 for unbranded search queries, often charge more than travel apps like OTAs, and have slow or clunky booking processes, all things that make travelers bounce.
Poor search pricing and booking experience
It turns out 42% of hotels don't even make it to the first page for general searches. Plus, 63% list higher prices on their own sites compared to OTAs, which is a quick way to lose guests.
Most hotel sites also load slowly (averaging 4.1 seconds on mobile) and checkouts usually take four clicks instead of the recommended three.
The Maldives had the toughest booking experience; Singapore and Thailand did best with speed and price fairness.