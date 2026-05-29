Hotels across Asia-Pacific Middle East Africa losing direct booking revenue

Poor search pricing and booking experience

It turns out 42% of hotels don't even make it to the first page for general searches. Plus, 63% list higher prices on their own sites compared to OTAs, which is a quick way to lose guests.

Most hotel sites also load slowly (averaging 4.1 seconds on mobile) and checkouts usually take four clicks instead of the recommended three.

The Maldives had the toughest booking experience; Singapore and Thailand did best with speed and price fairness.